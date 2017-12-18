Warriors secure Sealey for a second season

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

No sooner had the ink dried on yesterdays impressive deal to bring Ben Hopwood back to the Smallbrook Stadium for 2018, then news has been released this evening that the extremely popular Jamie Sealey is back with the ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team in 2018.

Jamie, who is based close to Newbury, came through the Island’s ‘My First Skid’ speedway school and filled one of the two reserve berths in 2017. He will continue in one of those positions in 2018.

Talking of his return Jamie said,

“I’m over the moon to be back and can’t thank the promotion enough for giving me another opportunity. My equipment is coming together nicely and I will be spending the winter training and practicing hard ready for the new season. “I’m expecting more points from myself to help the team and repay the faith put in me by the promotion.”

Wightlink Warriors Co-promoter Barry Bishop added,

“Jamie was an instant hit last year with the fans. Circumstances dictated that he got thrown in the deep end at reserve and during the early meetings he was riding seven races at every meeting, however his enthusiasm never wavered and now, with continued support from Adam Portwood and close guidance from the rest of the team, I am sure that he will pick up where he left off at the end of last season and increase his average. “With the low team building points limit of 39 now confirmed, Jamie really should improve his average and this is what the management will be looking for. Martin, Jackie and I are confident that Jamie will rise to the task ahead of him and make a claim for a spot in the main body of the team in 2018. “Jamie has what it takes to do it and a character that everyone loves, so I am sure that the fans and our team will get right behind him.”

Anyone who would like to support Jamie in 2018 should drop the management an email on speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk and you will put you in touch.

Location map

View the location of this story.