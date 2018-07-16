WATCH: Bramble Bank hosts annual cricket match in middle of Solent

Members of the Island Sailing Club and Royal Southern Yacht Club met in the middle of the Solent on Sunday morning (15th July) for their annual Bramble Bank cricket match.

The long-held tradition of the club’s playing a game of cricket on the Brambles sandbank attracts more spectators each year. This year saw England cricketer, Stuart Broad, playing for the Royal Southern Yacht Club.

HD photos and aerial video

For those who couldn’t make it along, Christian Beasley and Patrick Condy were kind enough to share their HD photos and aerial drone video.

Click on image to see larger version



An eerie experience

Having been out to the sandbank at low tide ourselves a few years ago (with 80 Morris Men on a hovercraft), we can tell you that it’s a very eerie experience watching the land rise to the surface.

Location map

