Watch: Isle of Wight severe weather warning for snow and ice this week (updated)

No need to panic buy, we’re looking at ‘perhaps’ a centimetre or so on highest Isle of Wight hills according to IW Met Service. You might need to watch out for ice on Wednesday morning however.

Hare-on-a-snowy-ridge Nick Edwards

The Met Office have predicted snow and sleet for many parts of the country on Tuesday. Their maps initially didn’t show it reaching the Isle of Wight, but now do from 9pm on Tuesday to 11am Wednesday (see details here).

yellow warning of ice and snow

Our very own local meteorologists, IW Met Service, are also saying that ‘might’ see snow on Tuesday evening on the Island.

They say:

As we move through Tuesday a band of rain will cross the Island, but as the winds turn round into the NW during the transition of the front the rain is likely to turn to sleet and then to snow.

A slight covering is likely in some places with the risk of a couple of centimetres on the highest hills.

Watch/listen to the six minute video below for a full explanation of their forecast.

We’re sure there’ll be more updates over the next two days, so we’ll keep you informed.

Images: © Nick Edwards – Wight Seen

Monday, 28th January, 2019 8:54am

By

1 Comment on "Watch: Isle of Wight severe weather warning for snow and ice this week (updated)"

Highway to Hell

I’ll go with the Met Office…

Now, how much bread & milk will I need for the next 72 Hours?

Better buy a generator and snow chains. If only we had a Costco over here…

28, January 2019 9:04 am
