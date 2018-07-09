WATCH: Dancing dolphins in Sandown Bay this morning

How else would you want to start your week other than dancing with dolphins in Sandown Bay.
That’s what happened to Kian Forster from Wight Water (Adventure Water Sports) and some of his mates as they came across a pod of around 30 dolphins this morning (Monday).
The dolphins looked like they enjoyed the company too.
Monday, 9th July, 2018 8:37pm
By Sally Perry
