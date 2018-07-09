WATCH: Dancing dolphins in Sandown Bay this morning

What an amazing way to start the week, dancing with dolphins in the clear waters of Sandown Bay! Watch Kian Forster’s video.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

kian forster dolphins

How else would you want to start your week other than dancing with dolphins in Sandown Bay.

That’s what happened to Kian Forster from Wight Water (Adventure Water Sports) and some of his mates as they came across a pod of around 30 dolphins this morning (Monday).

The dolphins looked like they enjoyed the company too.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 9th July, 2018 8:37pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l8A

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Sandown, Sandown Bay

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*