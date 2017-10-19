Watch out for dense fog on the roads and Solent this morning

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning this morning (Thursday) which will affect the west of the Isle of Wight.
It reads,
Between 05:40 Thu 19th and 10:00 Thu 19th
Widespread fog will be dense in places this morning,with visibilities locally of less than 50 m, giving difficult driving conditions and prolonging journeys.
Image: © Tobia Penner Photography
Thursday, 19th October, 2017 6:59am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJi
Filed under: Featured, Fog, Island-wide
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓