Watch out for dense fog on the roads and Solent this morning

The dense fog may affect your journeys this morning on the roads and across the Solent.

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning this morning (Thursday) which will affect the west of the Isle of Wight.

It reads,

Between 05:40 Thu 19th and 10:00 Thu 19th

Widespread fog will be dense in places this morning,with visibilities locally of less than 50 m, giving difficult driving conditions and prolonging journeys.

Image: © Tobia Penner Photography

Thursday, 19th October, 2017 6:59am

