Watch this great Milky Way time lapse video shot on the Isle of Wight

We’re so lucky to have had tens of thousands of images and videos shared with us over the last decade. This latest from Damian Haworth is a stunning eight seconds of beauty.

flowersbrook milky time lapse shot by damian haworth

OnTheWight has been running an Isle of Wight Flickr Pool for nearly 12 years and it holds around 31,000 images and videos that photographers, amateur and professional, have shared with us.

It’s a wonderful treasure trove of beautiful images from around the Island and if you delve back through the years, a great slice of history.

Eight seconds of Milky Way action
This week we were lucky enough to have a fantastic eight second time lapse video shared with us by Damian Haworth.

He said,

“I decided to go out and get a Milky Way shot at the stepping stones of Flowers Brook a couple of nights ago. After arriving and setting up early, I waited for just over an hour for the milky way to reach the point in line with the stones.

“I was really gutted that, as the right time approached, so did a load of cloud. I set up my second body for a comparison and left the first just clicking away. While I may have missed the shot I wanted due to clouds, I got enough shots for an 8 sec time lapse video.”

Image: © Damian Haworth

Location map
View the location of this story in Ventnor, England, United Kingdom.

Thursday, 3rd August, 2017 7:55am

By

