Watch: HMP Isle of Wight Governor shaves head and beard for charity

Dougie Graham, who is head of HMP Isle of Wight, has shaved his head and beard — after 14 years of growth — and raised more than £2,500 in the process.

Setting a target at only £500, supporters have dug deep and now raised £2,505 for Mountbatten and NHS Charities Together.

Mr Graham said he wanted to do something to show support for the bravery of NHS colleagues and especially Mountbatten — after one of the biggest fundraising pushes for the charity, Walk The Wight, was cancelled.

He said:

“These are strange and often heart-breaking times — I know that they [NHS staff] will be dealing with so much and are really amazing. “Many of my relatives work(ed) in the NHS and will be doing their bit. “I know lots of prison colleagues who have family that work at St Mary’s or the hospice, they are doing amazing work and sadly we will be asking more of them in the weeks or months to come. “Shaving my beard and hair off is such a small thing to do and I am so grateful to HMP Isle of Wight Prison colleagues, friends, family and complete strangers who have been so kind and generous in helping me raise money for these fantastic causes. “I asked my eldest son to put the video together for me, I have been amazed by the positive reaction and hope doing this shave video will make some people smile and give them a short bit of light relief at a worrying time for us all.”

Here it is! Wow 🤩 first time the Governors face has seen daylight in 14 years. Thank you to everyone who has donated to these brilliant charities. If you can please keep donating. The team are so proud #charity #community #giving #fundraising https://t.co/qtjq7R3jR6 pic.twitter.com/iLin9NW41Z — HMP Isle Of Wight (@HMPIOW) April 25, 2020

To donate to Mr Graham’s fundraiser, see his Just Giving Page.

