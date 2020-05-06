Watch: Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary bring you virtual cuddles

News shared by David on behalf of the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary. Ed

The Donkey Sanctuary farm team have all rallied round, and have been continuing to go to work during the lockdown to keep our animals clean, safe, fed and loved. We are working in two small teams, just four members of farm staff who are separately assigned each day to do all the work.

We are very lucky to have amazing, loyal supporters of the Sanctuary across the country. To keep them in contact with us, and to enable them to see the donkeys whilst we are currently closed, we have a brilliant Facebook page, where there are daily updates, photos and videos to see.

Virtual cuddles

The feedback has been very positive, though people have been commenting that they are really missing coming to visit the donkeys, are lonely and miss having a cuddle; so we had a think about how we could help.

We came up with the idea to make a video of “virtual cuddles.”

We chose the song “You’ve Got A Friend” to go with it, as the beautiful words are so apt, and honestly quite moving…

Recorded by local band

A local Isle of Wight duet Double Take kindly recorded the song, Lucy our farm team member did the stunning photos and filming, and David our online manager put it together.



We are thrilled and moved by the result and anticipate quite a reaction. Tissues at the ready!