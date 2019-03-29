Watch: Isle of Wight hits spotlight in Germany and France with Queen’s Isles

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

A short film about the Isle of Wight has been broadcast in Germany and France.

The Queen’s Isles is a series of programmes featuring islands around the UK and is made by ARTE – a free-to-air German and French television network broadcasting in Europe.

The film crew visited in the hot summer of 2018, and the Isle of Wight was looking spectacular in the sunshine.

In the spotlight

The programme shines a light on a variety of different aspects of the Isle of Wight, including the Osborne Horse Trails and the work of English Heritage at Osborne itself, Island luthier Mark Hickman with musician Paul Armfield, Helen Butler of the Wight Squirrel Project, the Garlic Farm at Newchurch, the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, marine artist Martyn Mackrill and ArtEcology’s Nigel George with his unique ‘vertipools’ that feature in locations around the Island.

George: A really lovely bunch of people

Nigel George said:

“It was fantastic to work with the crew, they were a really lovely bunch of people. They seemed to really get the Isle of Wight and the work of ArtEcology. Since the film has come out, it has produced a lot of hits on our Website!”

Emmerson: Helps drive economic growth

Visit Isle of Wight’s Press Officer Sue Emmerson was key in helping the director Marvin Entholt and his team source locations and subjects.

Sue said:

“Visit Isle of Wight can provide location, accommodation and liaison assistance to film and TV production companies. Marvin’s team first contacted us in June and we were delighted to help them with their various filming requirements. It all helps us to showcase the Island’s natural and cultural assets, influence travel decisions and drive economic growth.”

Entholt: Great support

Marvin Entholt was grateful for the support of Visit Isle of Wight:

“It is essential for us to have a point of contact that helps us to get in touch with the right people on the Island. I am more than happy having found great support in Sue from Visit Isle Of Wight. “Whatever we were looking for, she immediately came up with an idea and made the right contacts. Without her it would have been far more difficult to set up a production that really represents the Island’s character.”

Myles: A great piece of advertising

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight added: