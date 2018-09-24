WATCH: Isle of Wight in all its beauty from the summer skies

OnTheWight has been sharing aerial drone videos with readers from as far back as 2013 (with the first from Jeremy Cangialosi for Visit Isle of Wight).

Seeing the Island from the skies is something we never tire of and this latest video to be shared with us by Pete Heather is one of the best.

Great cinematography

Shooting aerial video is one thing, but Pete has also masterfully edited the footage, creating a smooth transition around the Island from the skies.

You can also check out some of Pete’s great photography on his Instagram feed.

In the meantime, sit back and enjoy three minutes of beautiful Isle of Wight



HoMe from Ph Imagery on Vimeo.