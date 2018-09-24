WATCH: Isle of Wight in all its beauty from the summer skies

We love this aerial drone video shared with us by Pete Heather. Sit back and let him take you back on a journey through the summer skies above the Isle of Wight.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

pete heather - kayakers from the sky

OnTheWight has been sharing aerial drone videos with readers from as far back as 2013 (with the first from Jeremy Cangialosi for Visit Isle of Wight).

Seeing the Island from the skies is something we never tire of and this latest video to be shared with us by Pete Heather is one of the best.

Great cinematography
Shooting aerial video is one thing, but Pete has also masterfully edited the footage, creating a smooth transition around the Island from the skies.

You can also check out some of Pete’s great photography on his Instagram feed.

In the meantime, sit back and enjoy three minutes of beautiful Isle of Wight

HoMe from Ph Imagery on Vimeo.

Monday, 24th September, 2018 5:34pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lxU

Filed under: Featured, Film, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*