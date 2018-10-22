WATCH: Isle of Wight time lapse video a stunning show of Island beauty

Isle of Wight photographer, Jamie Russell, has excelled himself once again with the release of his latest time-lapse video.
Just short of seven minutes, this short film is a stunning photographic documentary of the Isle of Wight’s beauty, from golden sunrises and magical rolling mist, to the thousands taking part in Walk the Wight looking like busy ants crossing the landscape, to monumental supermoons, theatrical lightning shows, a hive of activity on the Solent, to the gentle serenity of sheep grazing.
We particular love the scene with mist rolling off the downs in Ventnor.
This is a spectacular show of beauty from Island Visions Photography of the Isle of Wight, which if you haven’t explored recently, should encourage you to get out and enjoy the coast and countryside.
Sit back and enjoy
Click on the full screen icon, make sure you have the video set to HD 1080p, turn sound up and sit back to enjoy this wonderful photographic documentary of the Island’s beauty:
Poetic commentary
After watching the video on our Facebook page last night, Karen Whitewood shared this poetic commentary:
Reflections of gold over tidal waters, slide into fields of fluorescent yellow as grey tinged swirling clouds move across the landscape.
Where blue leaked through now the cold iced fields lay still under the cloak of lingering fog.
Cloud shadows lay their darkened hands over chalk cliffs.
Orange hues light the horizon as tides creep ever forward. Deep pinks bend to gentle breezes looking out on sandy beaches.
Undulating greens under a fluffy ceiling blend to a fallen comrade, wizened skin, reaching bony fingers defying gravity and the pull of a watery grave.
Strands of low lying mist hug the houses as cool clear reflective waters lap around the station as ships pass like fire flies.
Flashes of light race along tarmaced curves, looked over by chocolate box thatched and creamy walls.
Human ants rush the terrain, all with tales to tell of their energy zapping journey.
A golden moon v a golden sky, lighting up an iconic stone tower.
A tumultuous rumbling tears the night asunder with angry flashes, as mists roll and pour over hills towards moored bobbing boats, tethered within water filled sanctuaries.
Now the screen is filled with the annual spectacle of thousands of jewel coloured sails all racing around the island and finishing with a star studded night sky, flecked with showers streaking across the universe.
Monday, 22nd October, 2018 8:30am
By Sally Perry
