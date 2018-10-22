WATCH: Isle of Wight time lapse video a stunning show of Island beauty

Isle of Wight photographer, Jamie Russell, has excelled himself once again with the release of his latest time-lapse video.

Just short of seven minutes, this short film is a stunning photographic documentary of the Isle of Wight’s beauty, from golden sunrises and magical rolling mist, to the thousands taking part in Walk the Wight looking like busy ants crossing the landscape, to monumental supermoons, theatrical lightning shows, a hive of activity on the Solent, to the gentle serenity of sheep grazing.

We particular love the scene with mist rolling off the downs in Ventnor.

This is a spectacular show of beauty from Island Visions Photography of the Isle of Wight, which if you haven’t explored recently, should encourage you to get out and enjoy the coast and countryside.

Sit back and enjoy

Click on the full screen icon, make sure you have the video set to HD 1080p, turn sound up and sit back to enjoy this wonderful photographic documentary of the Island’s beauty:

Poetic commentary

After watching the video on our Facebook page last night, Karen Whitewood shared this poetic commentary: