Watch: Lucky escape for jet-skier in near collision with tanker provides warning for marine police

Hampshire Police Marine Support Unit have recently shared the video below as a warning to jet-skiers out on the water in the Solent.
The clip – taken from You Tube from a few years ago – shows how lucky the jet-skier (in Southampton waters) was and the dangers of getting too close to commercial shipping.
The Police Marine Support Unit say,
“Unfortunately we are witnessing this behaviour now and we are working with our Harbour Masters in the region to prosecute any persons found doing this kind of thing.
“This could have quite easily ended in a fatality.”
Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020 12:33pm
By Sally Perry
