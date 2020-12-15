Watch midwinter sunrise and planets form bright star with live music from the Isle of Wight

The shortest day and longest night are almost here!

A trip to Stonehenge or the Orkneys may be out of the question this year, but that doesn’t mean Mid-Winter’s Day cannot be celebrated.

Isle of Wight singer-songwriter, Andy Roberts, will be rising early to get ready and is inviting everybody to join him online for a live “Dance Up The Sun” music session as the dawn breaks on Monday 21st December.

Andy said,

“There are some people for whom these live online music events have been a real lifesaver, providing a sense of company and entertainment to help break the isolating effect of keeping safe. “They let me know how much they appreciated that I kept going with the livestreams weekly throughout this difficult year.”

Chatting to early risers

Starting at 7am and continuing through the sunrise, Andy will be playing guitar tunes and songs next to his log fireplace and chatting to early risers on the Island and around the UK, as well as any curious visitors dropping in from American lockdown states where it will be late evening or the small hours, depending on zones.

As with his regular Saturday evening shows, the Live stream will be hosted on the Andy Roberts Music Facebook page.

Jupiter and Saturn will converge to form one bright star

Andy said,

“We celebrated the summer sostice sundown with fire and music broadcast from my garden and we’ll do the same for winter solstice sunrise indoors. “This year is also special because of the conjunction of planets Jupiter and Saturn which converge to form one bright star around the same time! The 2020 alignment is especially rare — the planets haven’t been observed this close together since medieval times, in 1226.”

Where and when

Watching the sun rise with live music, a mixture of styles including some original songs from Andy’s current CD “Philosophical’ recorded this year, on Monday 21st December between 7am and 8.30am.

Head over to the Andy Roberts Music Facebook page to watch the performance.

News shared by Andy, in his own words. Ed

Image: infomastern under CC BY 2.0