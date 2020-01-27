Watch: Film explains benefits of new puffin crossings

Island Roads has worked with Age UK Isle of Wight to produce a short film showing how to use the new ‘Puffin’ pedestrian crossings.

Puffin crossings utilise the latest technology to ensure pedestrians are as safe as possible crossing the road while at the same time traffic is kept flowing freely.

But while Puffin crossings are commonplace across the UK some people, particularly older people, have reported finding them difficult to use.

New features of Puffin Crossings

The new film, with subtitles, shows viewers how to use the new Puffin crossings and points out the features designed to make crossing easier for those with mobility and access issues.

The film’s script was agreed with Age UK IW and Age Friendly Island Forum member, Elenid, who volunteered to be the ‘star’ of the two-minute film.

Thornton: Some people were experiencing problems

Iain Thornton, Island Roads Streetworks Manager, said:

“Like most things that are new, the Puffin crossings have taken a little while to get used to. “After hearing that people were experiencing issues we asked Age UK IW if they thought a short information film would be helpful and, if so, whether they would like to assist with it. We were very pleased they quickly agreed to work with us on the project. “We would like to thank Age UK IW and particularly Helen and Elenid for their assistance and we hope the film proves useful.”

How the crossings have improved

The main issues the film seeks to address and the benefits Puffin crossings bring include:-

Where people should look to see the red and green crossing figures.

Features to assist those who are visually impaired.

How sensors are used on the new crossings to help pedestrians who may cross more slowly, e.g. those with disabilities or with small children.

Lewis: “A thoughtful approach” from Island Roads

Helen Lewis, Age UK IW’s Age Friendly Island Engagement Officer, said:

“We were really pleased that Island Roads has taken a thoughtful approach to an issue that has been raised by some older people within the Age Friendly Island’s network of forums. “There are clear safety benefits of the new Puffin crossings – this film is about making sure people understand these.”

Age UK Isle of Wight will also be able to use the film in presentations and other age-related events.

Improving road network for all users

Steve Ashman, Island Roads Service Director, said:

“Making the network safe and accessible for all users is an important part of what we do. We are really pleased to have been able to work with Age UK Isle of Wight to produce this short film which will be shared with members of the charity’s forums as well as being available online. “Age UK Isle of Wight is one of a number of specialist groups we have worked with to increase our understanding of people’s differing needs, collaborations we feel are important as we continue to improve the road network for all users.”

