Watch out for overnight diversions in East Cowes as Well Road closed for roadworks

One of East Cowes’ main roads will be closed for overnight roadworks for the next three nights starting today (Wednesday).

Well Road, which runs from the Red Funnel terminal up to York Avenue, will be closed between 9.30pm and 5.30am.

Ferry traffic

Island Roads confirm the diversion for ferry traffic will be:

“Traffic coming off the Ferry will be sent right at the roundabout, going the ‘wrong’ way down Castle Road which will be one way to the Floating Bridge. “They will then be controlled via 4-way temporary traffic signals (which will be manually operated) sending the traffic along York Avenue that will be made two-way from Phoenix car park to Well Road. “We have studied this turn into York Avenue carefully to ensure it is appropriate.”

Island Roads will have traffic management operatives on site to assist road users with directions and to manually operate temporary traffic signals to reduce delays.

Diversion for bus routes

Southern Vectis say,

The route 4 and 5 will divert from York Road pass the Town Hall, left into Clarence Road where there will be a temporary stop , then continue along Clarence Road then left into Yarborough Road, route 4 will turn left towards York Avenue and route 5 will turn right towards Victoria Grove.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview