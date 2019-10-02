Watch out for overnight diversions in East Cowes as Well Road closed for roadworks

The road closure is in place between 9.30pm to 5.30am and operatives from Island Roads will assist road users with directions

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

well road east cowes

One of East Cowes’ main roads will be closed for overnight roadworks for the next three nights starting today (Wednesday).

Well Road, which runs from the Red Funnel terminal up to York Avenue, will be closed between 9.30pm and 5.30am.

Ferry traffic
Island Roads confirm the diversion for ferry traffic will be:

“Traffic coming off the Ferry will be sent right at the roundabout, going the ‘wrong’ way down Castle Road which will be one way to the Floating Bridge.

“They will then be controlled via 4-way temporary traffic signals (which will be manually operated) sending the traffic along York Avenue that will be made two-way from Phoenix car park to Well Road.

“We have studied this turn into York Avenue carefully to ensure it is appropriate.”

Island Roads will have traffic management operatives on site to assist road users with directions and to manually operate temporary traffic signals to reduce delays.

Diversion for bus routes
Southern Vectis say,

The route 4 and 5 will divert from York Road pass the Town Hall, left into Clarence Road where there will be a temporary stop , then continue along Clarence Road then left into Yarborough Road, route 4 will turn left towards York Avenue and route 5 will turn right towards Victoria Grove.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019 5:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ndH

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, North Wight, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*