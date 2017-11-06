Watch Sandown’s spectacular firework display from the skies (video)

If you missed one of the many firework displays taking place across the Isle of Wight at the weekend, worry not.

Pete Box of Wight Sky Cam, the only CAA-approved drone operator on the Island, captured some great aerial drone video highlights from the Sandown firework display.

The event takes place every year from the end of the pier and looks fantastic over the water in the Bay.

You’ll have to make your own whizz, pops and bangs as there’s no audio on the video. Or you could always have Ride Of The Valkyries playing in the background!

Image: skyseeker under CC BY 2.0

