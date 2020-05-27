Watch: Stunning video shows the Needles Lighthouse and Old Battery from the skies

Over the years OnTheWight has been sent some great aerial drone videos of the Isle of Wight.

They bring the advantage of being able to see the Island from a totally new perspective and generally always look spectacular.

This latest one from Keith Allso is no exception. Pushing his Mavic Mini Drone to the limits, Keith has beautifully captured the Needles Lighthouse and Old Battery in this three minute film.

Sit back and enjoy the film

Make sure you watch in HD (click on the cog bottom right to change the quality settings to 1080p HD)

The footage was filmed by Keith Allso, with help from spotter, Simon Cundall.

Image: © Keith Allso