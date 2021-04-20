Watch: The Beast Must Die official trailer, out today

The official trailer for The Beast Must Die has been released today.

Many saw it being filmed and if you appeared as an extra in the Britbox- commissioned series filmed on the Isle of Wight, you might be keen to see the trailer.

Shot on the Isle of Wight over the summer of 2020, many Islanders landed roles as extras, as well as some young people who were given the opportunity to be involved through the Brave Island project.

Revenge thriller

The five-part thriller series, written by Gaby Chiappe, stars Jared Harris (The Crown), Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife), Billy Howle (Witness for the Protection) and Nathaniel Parker (Vanity Fair).

The first two episodes will be released on 27th May to be streamed in Britbox. New episodes will then be released weekly on Thursdays. There are five episodes in total.

The revenge thriller tells the story of a mother who sets out to avenge her young son’s death, while a detective tries to unpick the web of tragedy and steer a course to justice.

Watch the trailer and teaser videos

Check out the trailer below to see if you can spot anyone you know, or recognise different parts of the Island.

This first look teaser was released last month