Watch the Ventnor sunset live on Facebook this Friday

As we all know, the Isle of Wight is fortunate enough to have some incredible sunsets.

It generally doesn’t matter where you are on the Island, if the sun is dramatically changing the colour of the sky, you’ll see it.

However, some places are better than others at this time of year and Ventnor is no exception. With the low winter sun, the bay in Ventnor can become illuminated with golds, purples and pinks within just a matter of minutes.

Watch it live – from the skies

This coming Friday (13th), Nathaniel Wheatley from ProCam Films will be testing our Facebook’s live feature from their aerial drone and hoping to share the Ventnor sunset with the world – live!

Bear in mind this is the first time Nathaniel has attempted a live drone feed, and it will be reliant on a good mobile phone service (which can be patchy in Ventnor), but well done to him for trying out this pioneering service.

How to watch

The weather forecast for Friday afternoon is looking good at the moment. At 4pm on Friday, head over to the ProcCam Films Facebook Page to watch the sunset from 4pm.

We’ve stood on the east cliffs and watched the evolving sunset beyond the bay and it can be an amazing experience.

Fingers crossed it all goes to plan.

Location map

View the location of this story.