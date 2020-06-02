Watch this mesmerising video of Thorne Bailey on his Cyr Wheel

Near the beginning of the Coronavirus lockdown, Thorne Bailey from Cowes, took part in a Grounded Circus online fundraiser for performers.

A master of the Cyr Wheel, Thorne had been spending his time practicing in the front garden of his parent’s house in Cowes and found it was the perfect place to capture his segment for the Grounded Circus online event.

The ‘pandemic party’ event was partly for entertainment, and partly as a fundraiser, because all work had ceased for the performers.

Make sure you have your sound turned on, and then sit back and prepare to be mesmerised by Thorne on his Cyr Wheel.

