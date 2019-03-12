‘We need to unite and do as much as we can’, says 11-year-old

A rally outside County Hall will take place on between 3-5pm on Friday 15th March. All are invited to join members of IWXR.

Isle of Wight children and families who are partaking in the Global Youth Strike 4 Climate his Friday (15th March) are invited to attend the rally outside County Hall in Newport.

Gathering from 3-5pm, campaigners will be demanding that the IW Council joins councils from across the country and declaring that we are in a state of Climate Emergency.

Mathilda: “We need to unite as young people”
Mathilda, 11 years old from Niton (pictured), says

“I feel governments aren’t doing enough about climate change, and we need to unite as young people and do as much as we can. It’s our future too and we need to protect it. The older generations have helped a lot, and we need to finish what they started.”

Day of action in schools
Schools across the Island, including Niton Primary School (see below), have already declared a day of Climate education to support the young people and families in their quest to make a real and lasting impact to halt the sixth mass extinction.

Youth Strike 4 Climate at Niton Primary

For more details, see Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight on Facebook and Twitter.

