‘We won’t let this go without a fight!’ says parish councillor at packed meeting

Parents and pupils packed into a parish council meeting as they vowed to fight back against the closure of their village primary school.

It was standing room only at Freshwater Parish Council last night, as parish councillors met to decide on their response to Isle of Wight Council proposals which could close All Saints’ Primary School.

All Saints’ named as ‘preferred option’

Last month, the council announced its preferred option to deal with falling student numbers in the West Wight would be the closure of the school, which has just eight children enrolled to start in September.

Carly Wyre-Nock, who attended the meeting, said everyone was unanimous in their commitment to retain a primary school for the children of Freshwater.

Ms Wyre-Nock said:

“The detrimental effect of this decision to close, should it happen, will be felt by the community for years to come. Our future generation of parishioners will have lost an amazing educational site with huge potential. “It was wonderful to see the full backing and support of all the parish councillors present at the meeting.”

Impact will be “felt across West Wight”

Parent of two boys, Lucy Temple, said:

“It was wonderful to see such support from local residents, businesses and staff from other schools who showed concern about the wider impact on the village. “There are significant issues around leaving the final decision in the hands of one elected member — Cllr Brading — when the impact will be felt across the whole of the population of the West Wight.”

Medland: A coming tsunami of social care needs

Isle of Wight councillor John Medland said the ‘surrealist proposal for 500 news homes in the village in the next 15 years’ should also be taken into account.

Cllr Medland said:

“We need to start thinking of how Freshwater can both cope with a coming tsunami of social care needs and how we can ensure housing and employment, and good quality education services, for young families to reverse this trend.”

Lowthion: Won’t let this go without a fight

Freshwater parish councillor and mum-of-three, Vix Lowthion, said:

“The West Wight has been ignored by the Isle of Wight Council for too long. “We have already lost two schools in the last few years and strategically the Council has offered too few opportunities for investment and employment. “Now we have been dealt this huge blow of proposing to close our school — we won’t let this go without a fight!”

Cabinet meeting in Freshwater

The Isle of Wight Council cabinet will be holding its next meeting at Moa Place, Freshwater, on Thursday 14th March, and campaigners welcomed all Islanders to gather outside from 4.30pm.

Children at the school have made a banner, with the hand prints of every child at the school, nursery and all the staff.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Megan Baynes