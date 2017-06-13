‘Weak bridge’ closes road to Newport Quay

The bridge across the river from Sea Street to Newport Quay has been closed.

Island Roads say the closure is “due to a weak bridge”.

The bridge provides vehicle and pedestrian access to the Riverside Centre, Jubilee Stores and IWC car parks.

Island Roads say reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Diversion via Seaclose Park is being suggested.

