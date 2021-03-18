Wear it Bright for Wessex Cancer Trust next week

Wessex Cancer Trust is inviting Islanders to help celebrate the charity’s 40th birthday by donning their finest Eighties wear as part of Wear it Bright 2021 next Friday, 26th March.

The charity’s Head of Fundraising, Sally Hillyear, said,

“I think we all agree it’s been a fairly gloomy winter, so as we look ahead to our 40th birthday we’d love people to help us create a party atmosphere, even though we can’t be together in person. “When Wessex Cancer Trust began in 1981, bold styles and colours were the fashion, so let’s all have a bit of fun and step back in time! Jumpsuits, flannel shirts and high-waisted trousers are still on-trend today so it shouldn’t be too hard to create an 80s vibe, or maybe you’ve got a hawaiian shirt, shellsuit or leotard gathering dust at the back of the wardrobe! “It’s an opportunity to be colourful and spread some cheer, as well as raising money for local families living with cancer.”

The charity is hoping local businesses, schools and other organisations will get involved and has also put together some other bright ideas to help Islanders raise money on the day.

For more information and to sign up for Wear it Bright 2021 go to the Website.

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed