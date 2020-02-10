Weather station lose thousands of pounds of equipment in Storm Ciara

Isle of Wight Weather Centre meteorologist, David Carrington, has been in touch to share bad news following Storm Ciara.

He told OnTheWight,

“The weather centre was also a causality of the storms. One of our Stevenson Screens worth over £1,000, plus £1,500 worth of equipment inside the screen, plus one of our pro weather stations attached to the outside of the screen worth another £1,500 was totally blown away by the strong winds.

“The equipment setup as a remote station in a secure and secret location on Wroxall downs stopped transmitting data to us earlier. We went up to have a look and it was just gone. We are gutted to say the least.”