Weather warning for heavy rain: Expect delays on the roads

In case you hadn't noticed it's pretty wet out there today (Thursday).

person with umbrella in the rain through a window

In case you hadn’t noticed it’s pretty wet out there today (Thursday). According to the Met Office, we can expect the wet weather to continue all day.

They have issued a Be Alert weather warning for heavy rain from 10am to 6pm today. It reads:

Heavy rain leading to some flooding and travel disruption.

What to expect

  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Rain will become persistent, with some heavy bursts at times. 10 to 20 mm rain is likely to fall widely, with up to 30 mm in a few places.

Given saturated ground, this may lead to some localised flooding.

The rain will slowly clear from the west later this afternoon and early evening.

Image: Matteo Catanese under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 5th March, 2020 8:57am

By

