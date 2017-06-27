Weather warning for heavy rain on the Isle of Wight

The Met Office has issued a sever weather warning for heavy rain the Isle of Wight.

It is valid from 4pm today (Tuesday) until 9am on Wednesday.

It reads;

There is an increasing risk of heavy rain, with thunder possible, developing over southern England on Tuesday afternoon before spreading northwards during the evening and overnight.

Many places will miss the worst of the rain, but there is a low likelihood of flooding of homes and businesses as well as disruption to transport.