Weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms

The Met Office have added the Isle of Wight to a severe weather warning for thunderstorms today.

The warning which is valid from 10am to 7pm today reads:

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are already affecting some coastal areas, and are expected to develop elsewhere across southeast England later this morning and through the afternoon. While some places are likely to remain dry, slow-moving thunderstorms could give around 25 mm of rain in 1 hour and perhaps 40-60 mm of rain in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail are also possible.

Image: *suika * under CC BY 2.0