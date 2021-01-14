Weather warning for ice overnight and into Friday morning

Valid until 10am on Friday the warning reads:
Rain, sleet and snow dying out, leaving a risk of icy surfaces and difficult travel conditions.
What to expect
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
A further 1-2 cm of snow is possible in a few places at first, mainly above 200 metres across Scotland, northern and central England, before residual rain, sleet and snow dies out during Thursday evening.
Ice is then likely to form on some untreated surfaces, with difficult conditions on some roads and pavements by Friday morning.
Thursday, 14th January, 2021 4:51pm
By Sally Perry
