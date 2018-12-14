Weather warning for rain and wind could affect mainland driving

In the weeks before Christmas it’s possible that some Islanders are likely to travel to the mainland to visit family or do Christmas shopping, so if you’re planning to drive on the mainland tomorrow (Saturday) in a westerly direction, be aware of this Met Office weather warning

Valid between 06:00 and 18:00 Saturday 15th December, the warning reads:

Heavy rain and strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland , south-west England and south Wales. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and business is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Some festive events may be affected by poor conditions. Heavy rain and gales will affect parts of Northern Ireland and southwestern areas of the UK on Saturday. The wettest areas could see 30 to 50 mm of rain in 6 to 12 hours, while winds could gust to between 50 and 60 mph, especially in exposed coastal areas. The combination of these factors on a busy shopping weekend, may add to potential disruption

Image: Riebart under CC BY 2.0