Weather warning for severe thunderstorms on the Isle of Wight extended

Although the Isle of Wight is into day three of a four-day severe thunderstorm weather warning, we’ve yet to see any thunderstorms here.

Despite that, the Met Office have just extended the warning for another four days, making the warning valid until 9pm on Monday 17th August.

It reads:

Further heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected at times and may lead to some flooding or travel disruption What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with potential for damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Areas of showers and thunderstorms associated with a hot and humid air mass stranded across the southern half of the UK are expected to continue through Friday, and not solely during daylight hours. Many areas encompassed by this warning will miss the thunderstorms altogether, but where they occur, heavy rain (20-30mm in an hour, and possibly as much as 50mm in 2 to 3 hours), frequent lightning, and in some places large hail are all potential hazards. The greatest chance of impactful showers is expected to be in the southern half of this warning area, where afternoon showers are more likely to be slow moving and prolonged.

For more details visit the Met Office Website to read all the weather warnings in full.

Image: Max LaRochelle under CC BY 2.0

