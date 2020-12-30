Weather warning issued for the Isle of Wight, with threat of a little snow on high ground

Colder temperatures and an area of rain is predicted to leave wet surfaces with ice, plus the threat of a little snow in higher areas

ice on branch

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the Isle of Wight from later today (Wednesday).

Valid from 6pm today to 11am on Thursday the yellow warning for ice reads:

An area of rain is likely to run across the south of England during Wednesday before clearing to the east overnight into Thursday.

This will leave surfaces wet with ice forming rapidly once the rain clears.

There remains some uncertainty over the extent of the rain through Wednesday with the far south most likely to see this.

In addition there is a threat of a little snow falling, mainly above 200 m with some accumulations of 2-3 cm but the majority of places will only see rain.

Image: Sarah Cervantes under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 30th December, 2020 11:28am

By

