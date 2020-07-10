Welcome news for fitness fans as swimming pools and sports halls given the green light to reopen

The Government yesterday (Thursday) outlined the measures that will allow outdoor pools to reopen from 11th July and indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities to reopen from 25th July.

The guidance, published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has been compiled with input from the trade body ukactive, the Sport and Recreation Alliance, Sport England and other sports bodies, and in consultation with Public Health England and the Health and Safety Executive.

It includes advice for providers of pool, gym and leisure facilities on cleaning, social distancing, and protection for staff to help venues get back up and running safely.

Re-opening of sports halls

It also supports the re-opening of sports halls which are vital to the return of play for many sports, including badminton and volleyball. Guidance produced by National Governing Bodies will complement the government guidance and help ensure indoor sports can be played safely from 25th July.

Venues must ensure they can enable customers, staff and volunteers to maintain social distancing before, during and after participation.

Griffin: Long and challenging four months

Clare Griffin of West Wight Sports and Community Centre said,

“I’m absolutely delighted that we can now proceed with re-opening the pools, gym and indoor sports facilities. It’s been a long and challenging four months and I know many people are eager to get back to their indoor fitness regime. “Sport and fitness plays such a critical part in the wellbeing of our community and I can’t wait to get back to work providing opportunities for people to improve their physical and mental health.”

Phased and controlled reopening

Clare went on to add,

“The opening of West Wight Sports and Community Centre will be phased and controlled. We are determined to ensure all social distancing and hygiene rules are adhered to. “I would ask people to bear with us as we open and allow staff to find their feet in what will be a very different working environment for them.”

Seely: Prolonged closure has been a frustration for many

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“This is very welcome news and not before time. The prolonged closure of swimming pools due to Coronavirus has been a frustration for many, so I welcome the permitted reopening of them this month. “Not only can those of us who are desperate to get back into the pool and gym now do so, but those who rely on income streams from the operation of these facilities can start to plan their futures.”

New new measures

Measures set out in the guidance include:

Limiting the number of people using the facility at any one time, for example by using a timed booking system;

Reducing class sizes and allowing sufficient time between each class to avoid groups waiting outside during changeover;

Ensuring an appropriate number of people are in a swimming pool at any one time;

Spacing out equipment or taking some out of service to maintain social distancing;

Enhanced cleaning and providing hand sanitizer throughout venues;

Considering how the way people walk through their venue could be adjusted to reduce contact, with queue management or one-way systems;

Ensuring adequate ventilation;

Encouraging the use of outdoor spaces for individual, team or group activities, making sure to comply with the latest restrictions on public gatherings;

Exercise or dance studios should have temporary floor markings where possible to help people stay distanced during classes;

Customers and staff should be encouraged to shower and change at home wherever possible, although changing rooms will be available.

Outdoor gyms were permitted to reopen from 4th July while ensuring social distancing.

Image: Serena Repice Lentini under CC BY 2.0