Weld blown on Cowes Floating Bridge: Service to be suspended

The saga of Floating Bridge 6 continues with yet another failure, causing the bridge to be suspended

The Cowes Floating Bridge is about to be taken out of service again.

News OnTheWight is told that a weld has blown on the north west ram which is causing oil to spill.

The Bridge will be suspended and the foot passenger launch will come into service shortly.

Tuesday, 19th January, 2021 9:18am

