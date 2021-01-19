Weld blown on Cowes Floating Bridge: Service to be suspended

The Cowes Floating Bridge is about to be taken out of service again.
News OnTheWight is told that a weld has blown on the north west ram which is causing oil to spill.
The Bridge will be suspended and the foot passenger launch will come into service shortly.
Our thanks to Cameron Palin for the heads-up.
Tuesday, 19th January, 2021 9:18am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ocD
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓