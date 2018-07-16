West and Central Wight Labour Party branch elections at first meeting

Richard Steele, Chair of the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party, West and Central Wight Branch, shared this latest news. Ed

The first formal meeting of the Isle of Wight West and Central Wight Branch took place on 12th July, 2018 at the Memorial Hall in Freshwater.

The following officials were elected:

Richard Steele, Chair

John Watkins, Secretary

Janet Page, Treasurer

Branch aims

The aims of the branch are to welcome all Labour Party members in West and Central Wight to monthly meetings to understand, discuss and attempt to resolve issues affecting people living in these areas. In addition a current political topic will be chosen for discussion each month.

Given the current situation in Westminster, it is important that Labour Party members are ready for an early general election where their participation could see a Labour Party MP being returned for the Island.

Next meeting

Venues for the meetings will alternate between the Memorial Hall in Freshwater and another more central venue which has yet to be finalised.

However the next meeting is scheduled for 6th September at the Memorial Hall in Freshwater from 19:30 to 21:30.

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0