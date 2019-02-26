West Wight Men in Sheds appeal for help in converting changing rooms

Ian Wright from West Wight Men in Sheds shares this latest news, Ed

Members of West Wight Men in Sheds are celebrating — having been given a new home by Totland Parish Council.

The group used to meet in an old maintenance shed on Totland Turf Walk. They have just received backing from Totland Parish Council, with a ten-year lease of the old changing rooms on Totland recreation ground.

Help needed

Now West Wight Men In Sheds needs your help. They need assistance converting the changing rooms into a workshop and rest area.

They’re looking for companies to either sponsor them, or help with the building work.

Men in need of company

There are over 1,300 retired men living in the West Wight Area. Many of them find themselves isolated through remoteness from family members, sickness or the loss of a partner — and are in need of some company.

With their new home, West Wight Men In Sheds can help more local men by opening initially three days a week.

Group activities vary depending on members such as joinery, furniture renovation, metal work, model making and Upcycling.

Can you help?

Chairman, David Waldock, said:

“Once the work is complete, we can begin developing our activities for the benefit of everyone in the community.”

If you can offer help or sponsorship, please email men@westwightshed.org

Image: Lois Prior, Men in Sheds Coordinator Age UK; David Waldock, Chair West Wight Men in Sheds; Ian Wright, Secretary West Wight Men in Sheds; Helen Gibbs, Clerk Totland Parish Council; Jan Cave, Vice Chairman Totland Parish Council; Roger Spivey, Member West Wight Men in Sheds; Joe Cave, Chair West Wight Youth Football Club