West Wight Men in Sheds back on the road thanks to Crowdfunder and sponsors

West Wight Men In Sheds are back on the road thanks to the support of the local community and local businesses.

After their previous van became beyond economical repair in December last year. The charity based in the West Wight had to dispose of the van, and start fundraising for a replacement van.

Back on the road

Thanks to donations received through Crowdfunding Page and a two-year sponsorship deal with The Bathroom Showroom, Wootton they are now back on the road.

The charity that works to help reduce isolation and loneliness in people (particularly, but not exclusively older people) in West Wight and surrounding area, would also like to thank Ztam Graphics and Design for donating the van graphics and to Brite Wight Valeting for their support.

Wider range of services

West Wight Men In Sheds are planning to increase the services they offer later this year subject to government guidelines for both men and women.

This will include a stamp collecting group and a photography group, as well as additional services.

Find out more

For more information about our shed and the work we do please visit the Website, or call (01983) 897352 or email: [email protected]

News shared by Ian on behalf of West Wight Men in Sheds. Ed