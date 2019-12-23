Where to get help if you are in fuel crisis this Christmas and New Year

There have been lots of posts about fuel bank / fuel vouchers on local social media over the weekend.

We know that this is a time of the year when many people struggle and we wanted to make sure that everyone has the most accurate information.

Here’s what we know

We have spoken to the Isle of Wight Foodbank this morning and whilst there was a pilot scheme giving out ‘fuel bank’ vouchers in the North of England in 2015, it is not a current thing and IW Foodbank unfortunately cannot help people in this way.

Apply for grants

The local energy charity, The Footprint Trust can help by giving specialist advice and signposting you to grants.

Or you can apply yourself using get lots of info on grants and help for fuel bills from the Citizens Advice Website.

Immediate crisis?

If you have no income and are in crisis, you may be able to get help by applying to Help Through Crisis, a local scheme.

For help with any of this and for free impartial, confidential advice on any other issues, please do pop in and see Citizens Advice Isle of Wight.

They’re are open for drop-ins today at the Isle Help Advice Centre, County Hall, Newport

Monday until 4:30pm

Christmas Eve 8:30am-4pm

28th Dec 8:30am-4:30pm

News shared by Gretel Ingham on behalf of Citizens Advice Isle of Wight. Ed

