Which way now for Ryde Arts? Play your part in plotting the way forward

Come and share your ideas about how Ryde Arts can secure a sustainable future now that funding has been agreed by Ryde Town Council.

ryde arts festival printmaking by julian winslow

Ryde Arts is an informative collaboration of artists, makers, composers, performers, writers and others.

These creative people have worked on an ad hoc and mainly voluntary basis over nearly 20 years to secure a range of funding. This has enabled local artists working with, and inspired by the town and its residents, to share their creativity with a wider audience.

New future?
2018 marks the end of a two year Arts Council England project, GROW, which has taken performance and making to new places in the town and sought to grow talent and creativity.

Some of the those involved with Ryde Arts are looking forward to stepping back a little after many years at the helm to enjoy Ryde Arts rather than drive it.

Sustainable future
The outlook for small groups is clearly not sustainable, so it’s wise to see where we can join with others to create a stronger, more sustainable and creative future for Ryde Arts.

Ryde Town Council has agreed annual funding for Ryde Arts, which means we need to formalise some processes of how we are run.

As we all know, it’s best to initiate change at a point of strength and so we’d like to invite you to help mould the future of Ryde Arts.

Be part of shaping Ryde Arts
Please come along and share your idea. We are particularly looking to find like-minded organisations groups or individuals to work with to attract funding for Ryde Arts activities based in the town.

Join us next week to plot the way forward. Anyone with any interest at all in performance, making, writing , film and media or any other creative endeavour in the town – please join us and make sure we hear your voice.

Where and when
The event takes place at 7pm on Monday 19th March at Yelfs, Union Street, Ryde.

