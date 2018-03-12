Top award for 30+ years’ service and ‘heart and soul of the company’

Dave Parkes joined Southern Vectis on the YTS scheme in 1987 and is regarded by colleagues as the ‘heart and soul of the company’. He’s now been awarded named ’employee of the year’.

dave parkes southern vectis award

Paula shares this latest news on behalf of Southern Vectis. Ed

Vehicle technician Dave Parkes (pictured right) is celebrating – after being named employee of the year by Isle of Wight bus operator Southern Vectis.

Dave, who is regarded by colleagues as the ‘heart and soul of the company’ was presented with his award by managing director Andrew Wickham at the company’s annual ceremony.

Nothing is too much trouble
Andrew (pictured left) said,

“Dave joined us as YTS trainee in 1987, and has worked tirelessly to help maintain the very high standards for which Southern Vectis is known ever since.

“Even when busy, he is always ready to assist colleagues with his vast skills and knowledge.

“His work is always excellent and very professional – nothing is too much trouble. Dave is known as an amiable and loyal colleague and an absolute pleasure to work with.

“I would like to congratulate Dave and wish him every success for the year ahead.”

In recognition of his efforts, Dave received £2,500 worth of vouchers and a framed certificate.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

YJC

Sorry to be dense but which one in the photo is Dave?

12, March 2018 1:04 pm
Sally Perry

Good question, he’s on the right. I’ll add now to the article.

12, March 2018 2:25 pm
