Top award for 30+ years’ service and ‘heart and soul of the company’

Vehicle technician Dave Parkes (pictured right) is celebrating – after being named employee of the year by Isle of Wight bus operator Southern Vectis.

Dave, who is regarded by colleagues as the ‘heart and soul of the company’ was presented with his award by managing director Andrew Wickham at the company’s annual ceremony.

Nothing is too much trouble

Andrew (pictured left) said,

“Dave joined us as YTS trainee in 1987, and has worked tirelessly to help maintain the very high standards for which Southern Vectis is known ever since. “Even when busy, he is always ready to assist colleagues with his vast skills and knowledge. “His work is always excellent and very professional – nothing is too much trouble. Dave is known as an amiable and loyal colleague and an absolute pleasure to work with. “I would like to congratulate Dave and wish him every success for the year ahead.”

In recognition of his efforts, Dave received £2,500 worth of vouchers and a framed certificate.