White dots outside my house are ‘council sanctioned vandalism’, says Isle of Wight boatbuilder

The man who removed the dots using a pressure washer is clear to News OnTheWight why he thinks they’re a bad thing.

white dots on pavements

Over the last week social distancing white dots have been appearing on the streets of Isle of Wight towns.

Newport was first to receive the dots that have been added to footways (aka pavements), with Cowes and Ryde to follow.

John Corby who lives and works in Cowes was yesterday the subject of a photo circulating on social media, where it showed him jet washing the white dots from the front of his house on Cowes High Street.

Corby: A sign of defiance against a dystopian Orwellian future
News OnTheWight got in touch with Mr Corby to find out his reasons for jet washing the dots. He told us,

“The dots will not save any lives but undoubtedly reduce the vital charm of the high street just when we need to be encouraging people to go shopping again. Basically council sanctioned vandalism projecting an image of fear, the last thing we need right now.

“All I did was remove three dots in front of my house as a sign of defiance against a dystopian Orwellian future which we all seem to be sleepwalking towards.

“The council have informed me that they will repaint the dots but admitted they have no exit strategy for when the 2m guidance is altered or removed altogether.

“The IWC person who rang me also stressed that they thought the dots looked really good but when questioned had to confess they’d never ever run their own business.”

News OnTheWight contacted Isle of Wight council for their view on people removing the dots, but at time of publishing we’d not received their statement. We’ll update here once we get something through.

Thursday, 11th June, 2020 12:26pm

1 Comment on "White dots outside my house are ‘council sanctioned vandalism’, says Isle of Wight boatbuilder"

jon101
He gets my vote for MAN of the Year. We certainly need more upstanding members of the community like him. ““All I did was remove three dots in front of my house as a sign of defiance against a dystopian Orwellian future which we all seem to be sleepwalking towards.” He is perfectly correct, the ‘dots’ are all about fear and conditioning, you would train rats the… Read more »
