White Hot Chili Peppers rock The Kasbah: Review

Funky bass, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ signature sound, had the crowd at the newly reopened Kasbah up on their feet and dancing to over 30 years of classic Chili’s hits on Friday night.

The slap bass, funky Flea sound was expertly performed by Joshie Adams of tribute band White Hot Chili Peppers during their two hour set.

Lead singer Seb Clark delivered a full on authentic, 90s’ Anthony Kiedis. Dressed in shorts and shirt with a red tie and baseball cap. His attention to detail even included leather fingerless gloves and wrist warmers and he had Kiedis’ voice, swagger and mannerisms perfected.

The White Hot Chili Peppers’ enthusiasm for their red hot namesake was infectious!

Clark bantered with the crowd and one reveller was so in awe, that he came onto the stage to tell the band how great they were!

Robbie North on guitar played John Frusciante’s beautiful melodies exquisitely and made his guitar sing.

His playing on ‘Purple Stain’ complimented alluringly with Joshie funking up the bass, that it really was like listening to Frusciante and Flea jamming!

Drummer Dani-Luke showcased his inner Chad Smith with a thunderously powerful performance of ‘Around the World’.

The band smashed their way through hit after hit including ‘Tell me baby’, ‘Suck my Kiss’, ‘Scar Tissue’, ‘Under the Bridge’ and a crazily exciting rendition of ‘Blood sugar sex magik’, which had the dancefloor heaving.

New owners of The Kasbah, Ross Edgerton and Kelly Wheeler certainly ensured their first gig went with a bang and the punters left on a real high!

Who knew you could see a real deal, Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute for free in Ryde, for a great night out!

The Kasbah’s new entertainment manager, Jack Singleton said:

“Friday night was a huge success for the fans, the bar and the band. The White Hot Chilli Peppers hit the spot and we will be sure to play host to them again in the near future. “The Kasbah is looking to increase its live music output and boast simular events throughout the year.”

Images: © Craig Blackley