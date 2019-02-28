Why are Isle of Wight council shy about discussing floating bridge injury incident?

After last year’s serious incident on the floating bridge that resulted in a staff member having to be airlifted to the mainland for emergency treatment, Isle of Wight council were going to look into the causes. OnTheWight has followed up with questions, but IWC are avoiding answering the questions.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

floating bridge suspended

At the end of last September, a member of staff on the Cowes floating bridge had to be airlifted to the mainland for medical treatment after an onboard incident.

Five months later and it’s great to know that the 37-year-old man from Newport has fully recovered and is back to “normal working duties”.

Investigation into what happened
The incident was serious and Isle of Wight council had said they would be looking into it further, so OnTheWight got in touch with last week for an update.

We asked:

  • What were the circumstances?
  • What occurred?
  • Has the staff member returned to full health?
  • Is back working on the Floating Bridge?

Half a reply
In a response received yesterday, a council spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We’re pleased to report our colleague at the Cowes Floating Bridge, who had an accident at work in September, has returned to full health and normal working duties.

“In accordance with the council’s health and safety procedures, an accident investigation was undertaken and any issues identified during this process have been addressed.”

As we’ve said, it’s great to hear the staff member is back and well, but it’s notable that the Isle of Wight council avoided answering our first two questions.

Thursday, 28th February, 2019 10:08am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mnp

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Why are Isle of Wight council shy about discussing floating bridge injury incident?"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
eastcowes

The Council should answer the questions. I’ve heard that it was something a little different than what we all were lead to believe, something that was potentially compromising safety of both the staff and the people using the floating bridge. No need for smoke and mirrors. What happened?

Vote Up120Vote Down
28, February 2019 10:26 am
Another Perspective

‘Why are Isle of Wight council shy about discussing floating bridge injury incident?’

Why indeed.

Vote Up110Vote Down
28, February 2019 10:23 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*