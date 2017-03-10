Why is Conservative HQ so interested in the Isle of Wight?

In what appears to be an unprecedented move, a staff member from Conservative Central HQ (CCHQ) has been travelling to the Island to sit in the Isle of Wight council (IWC) chamber during several meetings this year.

The advisor was first present at the meeting where the Conservatives took control from the Island Independents.

Unprecedented move?

OnTheWight believes the involvement of someone – who the IWC have labelled as ‘a media advisor’ – on the Island from CCHQ and their presence in the council chamber may be a first.

It’s also our understanding that until recently, only officers, councillors and members of the press were permitted inside the council chamber during meetings. Indeed, we have seen County Hall staff ask members of the public to leave the chamber when they have entered during intervals to speak to councillors or press.

Presence of ‘media advisor’ in chamber

During the recent Budget Meeting, both Cllr Steve Stubbings and Cllr Geoff Lumley questioned why the woman from CCHQ was in the chamber.

She replied that she was ‘press’.

The council has a slightly different understanding. They told OnTheWight that she’s actually attending meetings “as a media advisor to assist the leader of the council”. A seemingly small, but important difference.

No formal request

Following the meeting, OnTheWight put a series of questions to the Isle of Wight council. For an unexplained reason it took a week, but we finally received the responses.

A spokesperson for the IWC confirmed they’d received no formal request for the CCHQ advisor to sit inside the chamber, rather than the more normal position of the public gallery.

Leader: “There’s an election looming”

When we asked Dave Stewart in what capacity the staff member from CCHQ is advising him, he replied,

“She’s been advising and supporting me on press matters for some time and this was particularly useful when we had the full council meeting which became overshadowed by the conduct of certain members.”

When we asked why someone from CCHQ is advising the Isle of Wight Conservatives, he replied,

“In terms of advice from central office I am sure you are aware there is an election looming and those of us from recognised parties will be receiving advice and support in one form or another from all sorts of people.”

Asked if he was aware whether someone from CCHQ advising the Isle of Wight Conservatives had ever happened on the IW before, he didn’t reply.

Strangely for a ‘media advisor’, when OnTheWight asked for her contact details from Dave Stewart, he declined. We asked for her to contact us, but to date, we’ve heard nothing back.

Permission for other media advisors?

When asked whether other groups of councillors will be given permission for their press officers/advisors to be able to sit in the chamber for future meetings, the IWC replied,

“The Isle of Wight Council has a statutory duty to provide, so far as practicable, facilities to members of the press and public to allow them to report on meetings open to the public. “The Isle of Wight Council discharges this duty by providing a press table in the council chamber that can be used by members of the press, and access to the public gallery.”

We pointed out to IWC that a media advisor didn’t report to the public about meetings and asked which publication she was reporting for – To date, they haven’t responded.

Indies: Island Conservatives being “kept in line”

OnTheWight got in touch with Leaders of the Island Independent group, Labour and Cllr Reg Barry (LibDem) for their view on the interest being shown by Conservative Centre Head Office.

Leader of the Island Independents, Julia Baker-Smith told us,

“The recent unprecedented presence of an officer from Conservative headquarters in the Council chamber certainly suggests that Conservative Councillors are being watched very closely by central office and “kept in line”.”

She went on to say,

“A number of residents have raised their concerns regarding the guest in the chamber, and have asked me whether this is contrary to the rules that only Councillors, Council Officers and Press are allowed in the chamber. “While Cllr Stewart has maintained that the officer is press, it does seem highly unusual to have a press officer that doesn’t take notes. This seems to be another example of the national party interfering with local issues. “The Island Independents core belief is that there is no room for national party politics at a local level and that our purpose as councillors should be to represent the interests of Island residents first and foremost, free from a party whip.”

Lumley: “Political chancers”

Labour councillor for Newport East, Geoff Lumley, said,

“The presence of a Tory spin doctor to supervise his leadership of the IW Council shows just how little Conservative Central Office trust Cllr Stewart and his gang not to mess things up in his 3 month’s of leadership. I don’t recall any other Conservative leader needing such support. “However, I doubt this spin doctor will be able to stop Islanders seeing the Island Tories for what they are. Political chancers who have seized their brief moment in the sun as they know they will be back in the shade on May 5th.”

OnTheWight has not received a response from Cllr Barry at time of publishing, but will update once we hear back from him.

Image: smithser under CC BY 2.0

