Wight AID share another £6,000 with Isle of Wight charities

Rachel shares this latest news from the WightAid Foundation. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation has granted £5,800 to local charities in their fourth round of grant applications.

Isle of Wight Foodbank

Have been granted £2,500 towards running the Foodbank van for a year. The IOW Foodbank consists of a Warehouse, offices, recycling centre and seven foodbank distribution centres.

Clients are referred through a voucher scheme, one voucher entitles the client to three days’ worth of food.

Cruse Bereavement

Have been granted £2,000 towards a ‘Train the Trainer’ to help to widen the accessibility and sustainability of the local Cruse Bereavement Care support service on the Island.

Cruse Bereavement is a charity offering support, advice and information to local people. There overall aim is to enhance the care and support of all bereaved people on the Island.

Wight Dolphins

Have been granted £1,300 towards the purchase of six Scuba Sets, jackets, regulators and gauges. They provide training, diving opportunities and social events for club members, as well as providing ‘try dives’ for members of the public and other local organisations such as youth groups and scout groups.

Wight Dolphins also support other charitable organisations, through the use of a club boat as safety cover for cross solent swims and other water based events.

About WightAid

Wight AID launched on the 14th September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce. To date Wight AID has now granted £99,800.00 to local causes and plans to do another seven grant rounds this year.

Wight AID’s trustees are all local business leaders: Bestival founder Rob da Bank, Claire Willis MD from Isle of Wight Radio, local artist Brian Marriott, Steve Porter of Steve Porter Transport, Sue Lucas, Partner at Moore Stephens and Partner Nick Hessey from Glanvilles.

Be a supporter

Wight AID raises funds from businesses operating on the Island, and distributes it to a range of charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight. If you would like to make a donation to The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.

Thanks to donations to Wight AID from IFPL, Westridge Limited, Rouse Limited, Glanvilles and public donations, Wight AID is pleased to announce the three local charities who have received funding.

The trustees expect to make the next distribution of funds in April 2017, with a deadline for applications by the 31st March 2017. More information about how to support Wight AID, and how to apply for a grant can be found on their Website.