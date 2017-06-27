Wight City planning application open for comments

Plans to demolish the derelict Wight City complex on Sandown seafront and replace it with a number of dwellings is now open to comments from the public.

The proposal is for the three storey building to be demolished making way the construction of 47 residential dwellings, sitting above a commercial premises on the ground floor.

The application has already received support from several residents in the town.

To view the plans and leave your comments visit the iWight planning Website.

Comments must be received by close of business on 14th July 2017.

Image: © West Works

Location map

View the location of this story.