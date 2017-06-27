Wight City planning application open for comments

Residents have until 14th July to share their comments about the latest planning application to demolish the derelict Wight City complex and replace it with apartments.

wight city plans

Plans to demolish the derelict Wight City complex on Sandown seafront and replace it with a number of dwellings is now open to comments from the public.

The proposal is for the three storey building to be demolished making way the construction of 47 residential dwellings, sitting above a commercial premises on the ground floor.

The application has already received support from several residents in the town.

To view the plans and leave your comments visit the iWight planning Website.

Comments must be received by close of business on 14th July 2017.

Tuesday, 27th June, 2017 10:55am

Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Sandown

