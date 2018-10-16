Wight Computers installs new ‘holiday voucher scheme’ for Foodbank

Dee shares this latest news on behalf of Wight Computers. Ed

Innovative technology company Wight Computers have been proud supporters of the Island’s Foodbank since 2013 when they created some bespoke software for them to help organise their volunteers.

The latest improvement to the charity’s IT system has been created and installed for free to support the Foodbank in running their ‘holiday voucher scheme’.

This separately run scheme supports those families who experience additional pressure during holiday times as they are usually able to rely on school meals to help feed their children.

New intuitive system is incredibly efficient

Hannah Jones from the Isle of Wight Foodbank remarked,

“A massive thank you to Andrew and his team for creating this database for us. We are so grateful for the time and expertise spent on making our lives easier.”

Hannah went on to say,

“We were using a very basic spreadsheet before, but we are finding this new system incredibly efficient with inputting our information. “It is intuitive in remembering details and we now have the ability to generate reports on certain data which helps us to plan for upcoming trends and submit reports to our Trustees.”

Delighted to support Foodbank

Managing director of Wight Computers, Andrew Nordbruch said,

“As an Island based company, we are delighted to support local charities such as the Foodbank who provide such an incredible service to the community. “It’s part of our day-to-day work to create bespoke software solutions for businesses, but to be able to add value to the Foodbank is extra special and means that their precious resources are not wasted.”

Enhancing the lives of others

He adds,