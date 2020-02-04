Wight Good Food Guide Awards for 2019/2020 revealed

Find out who made the Top Five in this year’s Wight Good Food Guide Awards, as well as the ‘Top Three Gems’ to look out for

chef dishing up

Angela Hewitt has announced the winners in the seventh Wight Good Food Guide Awards.

The former award-winning Isle of Wight Chef has visited around 200 eateries on the Island, be they restaurants, bistros, cafes and pub specials boards.

Angela says the rest have not be tested, “due to disappointing menus giving the impression it is not produced by the chef”.

“Diner encouraging and supporting inferior cooking”
Comments from Angela this year include,

“Is it the customer’s fault that wherever you go the menu is virtually the same just the execution that varies from reasonable to appalling and no one seems to care.”

“It seems that venue has taken priority over the quality of cooking and ingredients.”

“The diner is encouraging and supporting inferior cooking.”

And the winners are …
This year’s awards go to:

  • The Red Lion, Freshwater – for consistent cooking
  • Bonchurch Inn, Bonchurch – for excellent Italian cuisine
  • Off the Rails, Yarmouth – Fresh ideas and they know how to make a sandwich
  • Harbour Kitchen, Cowes – If you want a good burger go to somewhere that specialises in them
  • Smoking Lobster, Ventnor – Top notch ingredients

The ‘Top 3 Little Gems’

  • Ventnor Fisheries for their Isle of Wight Crab
  • Old Smithy, Godshill for their cream cakes
  • Calbourne Classics for their natural yogurt

For more information check out the Wight Good Food Guide.

Image: Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 4th February, 2020 8:52am

By

