Wight in Bloom open for entries – don’t miss the deadline

Visit Isle of Wight share this latest news. Ed

Enter Wight in Bloom by the 30th June and help make the Island even more beautiful this summer – prizes include, trophy, gift vouchers, gardening tools and more!

How to enter

Pick up a form from your local tourist information point, or see the gardening pages in the Isle of Wight County Press. You can also enter online.

Choice of categories

The categories are:

BEST SMALL FRONT GARDEN (Under 15 sq metres) BEST LARGE FRONT GARDEN (Over 15 sq metres) BEST COMMERCIAL GARDEN (Public house, restaurant, shop, café, business, hotel/ guest accommodation/self catering/caravan sites) BEST SENIOR CITIZEN COMPLEX (Private and public sector, healing and meditative gardens) BEST YOUNG PEOPLE INITIATIVE (Schools/youth groups) BEST COMMUNITY FLORAL PROJECT (Community groups, parish or town councils, high streets, church grounds) BEST SMALL TOURIST ATTRACTION GARDEN (Free to enter and paid admission attractions are eligible) BEST LARGE TOURIST ATTRACTION GARDEN (Free to enter and paid admission attractions are eligible) BEST CREATIVE USE OF A SMALL SPACE (Window box, balcony, hanging basket, recycled objects as containers, vertical planting) BEST WATER FEATURE *NEW* (Garden area surrounding the water feature/pond/fountain only) BEST EDIBLE GARDEN (Mix of flowers, vegetables and herbs)

Plus overall winner of The Peggy Jarman Trophy

How to enter

Pick up a form from your local tourist information point, or see the gardening pages in the Isle of Wight County Press. You can also enter online.

Entries close June 30th. Applications must be received by 30th June, judging will take place in July.

Awards to be presented at a celebrity garden party on the Isle of Wight in mid September. Each entry can only be accepted in one category and gardens must be free to view by the public (apart from categories 5, 7 and 8).

For more information contact: Marilyn Hughes, Wight in Bloom Co-ordinator, on 07502 609 856 or by email – bloom@visitwight.org