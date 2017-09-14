Sue shares this latest news. Ed

Green-fingered Islanders came together at an afternoon tea party-style ceremony, held at Northwood House yesterday, to find out how their horticultural and floral displays had been judged in this year’s Wight in Bloom competition.

Sponsored and managed for the past three years by Visit Isle of Wight (VIOW) together with event sponsor Red Funnel Ferries, Wight in Bloom is open to all Island residents and organisations with the aim to make the Island a brighter, greener place to live and visit.

Presented by Alan Titchmarsh

The awards were presented by the celebrity gardener and TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh, MBE VMH DL, Patron of Wight in Bloom.

Judges visited Island gardens earlier this summer to rate the Island’s gardening projects. Entries were shortlisted for one of 11 awards and judged by a team of volunteers that included Island horticultural businesses.

Prizes for all winners

Winners in each category received certificates, gardening vouchers and tools, sponsored by local garden centres – Forest View and Honnor & Jeffrey – in recognition of the skill and pride they displayed in their gardens and neighbourhoods. Each category winner also received a goody bag with top-of-the-range products from Liz Earle.

In addition to the category winners, there was an overall winner of The Peggy Jarman Trophy, selected by a team of judges from the winners of all the 11 categories.

131 entrants were received this year, including small and large front gardens, schools, community groups, commercial properties and tourism businesses. The results announced at the prestigious awards ceremony were “blooming” marvellous in each of the 11 categories:

Winners of Wight in Bloom 2017

Category 1 – Best Small Front Garden

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Sandy Crump, Newport

2nd Linda Ryan (Posthumous), Sandown

Highly Commended Gill Evans, Wroxall

Category 2 – Best Large Front Garden

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Terry Richards, Brighstone

2nd Oscar Stretch, Sandown

Highly Commended Jo Hardy-Bishop, Shanklin

Category 3 – Best Commercial Garden

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Haven Hall, Shanklin

2nd (Joint) The Carlton Hotel, Shanklin

2nd (Joint) The Fighting Cocks, Arreton

Highly Commended The Royal Hotel, Ventnor

Category 4 – Best Senior Citizen Complex

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Orchard House Care Centre, Newport

2nd Knights Court, Ventnor

Highly Commended Furze Brake, Newport

Category 5 – Young People Initiative

Sponsor – Liz Earle, Honnor and Jeffrey Garden Centre, RHS Campaign for School Gardening

1st Arreton St George’s Primary School

2nd Niton Primary School

Highly Commended Haylands Primary School, Ryde

Highly Commended The Bay CE Primary School, Sandown

Category 6 – Best Community Floral Project

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Northwood House, Cowes

2nd Shanklin Theatre

Highly Commended Aspire Ryde

Special Achievement Award HMP Parkhurst

Certificate of Commendation Care in the Garden

Category 7 – Best Small Tourist Attraction

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Princess Beatrice Garden, Carisbrooke Castle – English Heritage

2nd Rylstone Tea Gardens, Shanklin

Highly Commended The Garlic Farm, Newchurch

Highly Commended The Old Smithy, Godshill

Category 8 – Best Large Tourist Attraction Garden

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Osborne – English Heritage

2nd Joint Mottistone Gardens

Highly Commended Robin Hill Country Park

Category 9 – Best Creative Use of a Small Space

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Mrs S Poulton, Whippingham

2nd Mr & Mrs Smith, Newport

Highly Commended Richard Ridley, Shanklin

Category 10 – Best Water Feature

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st P Blow, Newport

2nd D. Clare, Shanklin

Highly Commended Key Stage Group 3, St Georges School, Newport

Category 11 – Best Edible Garden

Sponsor – Liz Earle and Forest View Garden Centre

1st Pam Toms, Northwood

2nd Andy and Sue Garner, Seaview

Highly Commended Key Stage Group 6, St Georges School, Newport

Special Recognition Award Haddon Lake House, St Lawrence

Overall Winner of The Peggy Jarman Trophy: English Heritage – Osborne, East Cowes

Living up to ‘The Garden Isle’ name

Alan Titchmarsh MBE, VMH DL, said:

“The Isle of Wight continues to live up to its name as ‘The Garden Isle’ and I’m delighted to present the awards that acknowledge the tremendous achievements of the Island’s gardeners – both private and public.”

Helped Island gardens look at their best

Simon Dabell, Chairman, Visit Isle of Wight, who welcomed guests to the awards ceremony, said:

“One of the aims of the Wight BID (Business Improvement District) is to deliver a holiday experience which encourages first-time visitors to return. With so many high-quality entries in this competition, and with the enthusiastic help from our sponsors, I am sure that this has helped Island gardens look at their best. “We recognise that the landscapes and gardens across the Island are important to our visitors’ enjoyment of their holidays and this competition helps to remind us all that we are a Garden Isle.”

Kevin George, Chief Executive, Red Funnel, said